Jacob deGrom has a strong argument to be the best pitcher in baseball. The two-time Cy Young winner has backed up that assertion in a big way so far this season with the New York Mets.

In five starts this season, deGrom has an eye-popping 0.51 ERA. He has allowed 16 hits and four walks total, with just two earned runs allowed, while striking out 59(!) of the 121 batters he’s faced. He’s having a historic start to the year by any measure.

We’ll have to wait a bit for his sixth start, sadly. Hours before he was set to take the mound against the St. Louis Cardinals, it was announced that he will miss tonight’s game with tightness on his right side.

Per ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the injury is not believed to be serious. He is currently getting further tests, per manager Luis Rojas, and we should know more shortly. Hopefully it is just some run of the mill tightness, but with the Mets, who are often bitten by the injury bug, there is a lot of understandable concern out there right now.

Surprised the Mets didn't employ their Edwin Diaz plan of "let him pitch through it and hope he only gives up one dinger" https://t.co/8pdInCR6UY — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) May 4, 2021

“isn’t believed to be serious” and “miss only one start”…….I think I’ve seen this film before. https://t.co/l906XgIcHb — Mike Thompson (@MMThomp) May 4, 2021

Throw in Jacob deGrom’s inexplicable 2-2 record this year, during yet another season when the New York Mets absolutely fail to produce any runs during his starts, and fans are pretty fed up with the situation. The team has improved offensively in recent games, averaging six runs over their last three, but deGrom won’t stand to benefit if the team’s bats arrive again tonight.

Hopefully minimal for deGrom, but it spares him from watching a lack of run support for at least one night. #MLB https://t.co/03tYRJObuk — Matt Napolitano (@MattNapolitano) May 4, 2021

Miguel Castro will get the start for the Mets against an impressive Cardinals offense that is fourth in the MLB in runs scored this season. He hasn’t started a game since 2018, and has topped out at 1.2 innings in a game so far this season, so we’re very likely to get a bullpen game from New York in this one.

First pitch in St. Louis is at 7:45 p.m. ET.

