MLB World Reacts To Jacob deGrom Injury News

Jacob deGrom on the mound for the Mets.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 09: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets looks at the ball as he stands on the mound during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field on April 09, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Jacob deGrom has a strong argument to be the best pitcher in baseball. The two-time Cy Young winner has backed up that assertion in a big way so far this season with the New York Mets.

In five starts this season, deGrom has an eye-popping 0.51 ERA. He has allowed 16 hits and four walks total, with just two earned runs allowed, while striking out 59(!) of the 121 batters he’s faced. He’s having a historic start to the year by any measure.

We’ll have to wait a bit for his sixth start, sadly. Hours before he was set to take the mound against the St. Louis Cardinals, it was announced that he will miss tonight’s game with tightness on his right side.

Per ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the injury is not believed to be serious. He is currently getting further tests, per manager Luis Rojas, and we should know more shortly. Hopefully it is just some run of the mill tightness, but with the Mets, who are often bitten by the injury bug, there is a lot of understandable concern out there right now.

Throw in Jacob deGrom’s inexplicable 2-2 record this year, during yet another season when the New York Mets absolutely fail to produce any runs during his starts, and fans are pretty fed up with the situation. The team has improved offensively in recent games, averaging six runs over their last three, but deGrom won’t stand to benefit if the team’s bats arrive again tonight.

Miguel Castro will get the start for the Mets against an impressive Cardinals offense that is fourth in the MLB in runs scored this season. He hasn’t started a game since 2018, and has topped out at 1.2 innings in a game so far this season, so we’re very likely to get a bullpen game from New York in this one.

First pitch in St. Louis is at 7:45 p.m. ET.

[Jeff Passan]


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.