Mets Announce Update On Jacob deGrom After Leaving With Injury

Earlier today, reports emerged that New York Mets ace pitcher Jacob deGrom got a positive update from a doctor checking his injured shoulder. But after the team opted for a second opinion, there’s a new update on the former Cy Young winner.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Mets manager Luis Rojas announced that deGrom’s shoulder has come back clean. He said that deGrom is being placed on the IL for now.

“Both doctors had the same prognosis from the (MRI) imaging,” Rojas said, via ESPN. “It just shows as a normal shoulder that a pitcher would have. No concern.”

DeGrom struck out eight of nine batters against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday before leaving the game after just three innings. It was the third time this season that deGrom has left a game early due to injury.

When he’s been healthy, Jacob deGrom is blowing the rest of Major League Baseball’s pitchers out of the water. DeGrom is 6-2 with an insane 0.54 earned run average, and just seven runs allowed in 11 games.

If he can finish the season at this pace it might be the greatest season for a pitcher of all-time. Virtually every accolade in the league would be on the table for him.

Right now it appears that the only obstacle to deGrom and the Mets dominating Major League Baseball is deGrom’s body itself.

Unfortunately, right now the injuries appear to be winning.