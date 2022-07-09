Jacob deGrom Takes Significant Step In Recovery Process

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets pitches in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals on Opening Day at Nationals Park on March 28, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Jacob deGrom hasn't pitched for the New York Mets this season due to a stress reaction in his right scapula. The good news, however, is that he's inching closer to his 2022 debut.

On Friday night, deGrom made his second rehab start for Class A St. Lucie. His outing went about as well as the team could've imagined.

In three innings worth of work, deGrom gave up three hits. He had also six strikeouts and no walks.

During his postgame press conference, deGrom revealed that he's feeling good.

"Coming off the first time in a game, getting back on a five-day routine - I felt really good," deGrom said. "I was happy to get out there and get three complete innings."

As for his return to the Mets' main roster, deGrom wasn't ready to provide a target date.

"It's step by step, but I have been following the process how it was laid out and just trying not to do too much," he told reporters, via ESPN. "Everything feels good. Pitching my first game in a couple months [last Sunday], I responded really well and was able to go out there and throw three innings tonight. Hopefully, I'll keep moving forward like this and be back in the big leagues before too long."

If deGrom can return to his All-Star form, the Mets will be tough to stop during the second half of the regular season.