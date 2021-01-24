Jameson Taillon Reacts To Getting Traded To The Yankees

Jameson Taillon is the newest member of the New York Yankees, and he seems to like the idea of getting to wear the pinstripes. But he seems a bit conflicted over how he’s leaving the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Taking to Twitter, Taillon called today “bittersweet” for having to leave Pittsburgh even if it means going to New York. He said he has a lot to say to fans of both teams and that there will be “more to come soon.”

“Bittersweet day for me over here! Trying to process everything- have SO much to say to the city of Pittsburgh and my teammates,” Taillon wrote. “Also have SO much to say about this incredible opportunity and to the city/fans in New York. Thanks to everyone that has reached out! More to come soon.”

Taillon’s message is being received well. The comments section is filled with Pirates fans wishing him happy trails and hoping he wins a ring.

“Thank you for everything you’ve done for Pittsburgh, go get a ring,” one fan wrote.

“Good luck and congrats on finally making it to the majors,” wrote another.

“Good luck in NY sir. You are one of the good ones and deserve the opportunity to win now,” another fan wrote. “Would have loved to see you have a full career in the Burgh, but obviously they have different plans. Go get that ring!”

Yankee fans are equally happy to have Taillon.

“Welcome to the Bronx! Wishing you a great season,” wrote one.

“Welcome to the New York Yankees! All the best!” wrote another.

The Yankees gave up a handful of quality prospects to bring Jameson Taillon into the fold. We’ll find out if he can reward the team for their confidence in him.