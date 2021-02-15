2-Time All-Star Jason Kipnis Announces Free Agency Decision

Second baseman Jason Kipnis did alright in his one-year stint with the Chicago Cubs in last year’s abbreviated season. But he’s ready for his 11th MLB season and has chosen his team for 2021.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Kipnis announced that he is joining the Atlanta Braves. The two-time All-Star hit .237/.341/.404 in 44 games for the Cubs last season.

“Atlanta here we come!” Kipnis tweeted. “Excited to join the Braves organization this season!”

Kipnis joins a Braves team that reached the NLCS last year, losing in seven to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He’s no JT Realmuto, but Kipnis offers some added depth towards that goal.

Atlanta here we come! Excited to join the Braves organization this season! pic.twitter.com/3btCYpt3Fx — Jason Kipnis (@TheJK_Kid) February 15, 2021

Jason Kipnis entered the major leagues in 2011 with the Cleveland Indians, and burst onto the scene the following year. He made his first All-Star game for the Indians in 2013, recording 160 hits, a career-high 84 RBIs, and a .366 on-base percentage. Kipnis finished 11th in the AL MVP race that year.

He followed up that strong performance with another All-Star campaign in 2015. Kipnis had 168 hits and a .303 batting average as he helped lead the Indians to the World Series that year.

During his run in Cleveland, Kipnis became the first Indians player to record 1,000 hits, 100 home runs and 100 stolen bases for the franchise.

But injuries began to slow him down soon after. Following the 2019 season, the Indians declined their club option for the 2020 season.