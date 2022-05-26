Legendary MLB Player Rips 'Moneyball' Movie

OAKLAND, CA - MARCH 29: A general view during the Oakland Athletics game against the Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on March 29, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In 2011, the film Moneyball was released in theaters. It was based on the 2003 nonfiction book from Michael Lewis which covers the Oakland Athletics' approach to the 2002 season.

Athletics general manager Billy Beane tried to put together a competitive roster by using advanced metrics and avoiding massive contracts. The film went on to receive six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor [Brad Pitt].

However, not every single baseball player or fan is in love with this film.

While in the broadcast booth for the Astros-Guardians game on Wednesday night, Hall of Fame first baseman Jeff Bagwell put Moneyball on blast.

“I just think Moneyball is a farce,” Bagwell said. “I think even the concept - they had the three best pitchers in baseball. You could’ve stuck anybody out there. My son’s 15-year-old team could have been out there with those three pitchers.”

The Athletics did have three quality starts in Mark Mulder, Tim Hudson and Barry Zito.

Bagwell didn't stop there. He questioned why the film got so much credit.

“I ask you to go back to 2000 and look at the records they had. I think Miguel Tejada was playing shortstop too, he didn’t stink.” Bagwell said. “I like the concept of getting on base, don’t get me wrong, but to make a movie about it? And to get all this credit that they were so smart?”

Bagwell did bring up some fair points, but Moneyball is considered a sports drama film for a reason. Not every player was highlighted due to runtime and studio decisions.