Jeff Passan Has Concerning Update On MLB Lockout

If the MLB is going to play a full 162-game season, the lockout will need to come to an end by Feb. 28. At least that’s what a league spokesperson told reporters this week.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” to discuss the MLB lockout. Unfortunately, he’s not confident that a deal will get done over the next 96 hours.

“I’m not confident right now,” Passan said. “They have a lot of work to do over the next 96 hours or so if they want to get a deal done. That doesn’t mean a deal can’t get done, but someone has to make a big move. I just don’t know which side is going to do it at this point.”

The MLB’s scheduled date for Opening Day is March 31. That’s why it’s imperative that a deal gets done very soon. Players need at least a month to ramp up their physical activity on the diamond.

"They have A LOT of work to do over the next 96 hours for the MLB Season to start on time" ~@JeffPassan#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/mW94vefhwy — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 24, 2022

However, it just doesn’t sound like the lockout will end anytime soon. Passan believes there’s legit animosity between the league and the MLB Players Association.

“As someone who wants to see baseball games I wish there was someone who could bridge the sides. I just don’t know who it is because they are so angry at each other.”

Hopefully, this lockout comes to an end sooner than later.