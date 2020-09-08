Jennifer Lopez, A-Rod Make ‘Guarantee’ If They Own The Mets

Steven Cohen is on his way to becoming the owner of the New York Mets, but it’s worth nothing that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez won’t go down without a fight. In fact, the power couple has just made a guarantee to the fan base in Queens.

J-Lo recently spoke to the New York Post about her group’s bid for the Mets, saying “We are New Yorkers and we are not going to give up. We feel we have the best bid for the sport, the team and the city.”

In addition, J-Lo and A-Rod have guaranteed they’ll bring a World Series to the Mets within 10 years of owning the franchise. If they fail to fulfill that promise, they’ll donate $100 million to various New York charities.

That’s a win-win scenario for Mets fans. However, it doesn’t sound like that’ll be enough for Lopez and Rodriguez to dethrone Cohen’s bid for the franchise.

J-Rod are guaranteeing a title in 10 years or they would donate $100M to charities. Manfred, get this done now!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/wC7sHz0IYU — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) September 8, 2020

Rodriguez is reportedly frustrated with the way this entire bidding process went down. According to Josh Kosman of the New York Post, A-Rod thinks the Mets wanted Cohen to win the bidding war from the beginning.

Time is running out for Lopez and Rodriguez to pull off a miracle here.

Cohen’s negotiations with the Mets were successful, so all that’s left is for him to get approved by the MLB. He’s expected to pay $2.35 billion for the team.