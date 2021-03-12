Almost exactly two years after they announced their engagement, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly broken up. The power couple is done after over four years together.

The news comes as a pretty major surprise. The pair had been photographed numerous times over the last year. Last month, they were seen in the Dominican Republic, where Lopez is filming a new movie, Shotgun Wedding.

The two were set to be married, but had to postpone the ceremony twice due to COVID-19, Lopez revealed in December. The news also comes after tabloid rumors that Rodriguez had been talking to Madison LeCroy of Bravo docuseries Southern Charm. Everyone involved has denied those reports.

Page Six got the scoop on the Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez breakup. According to the publication, Miami sources say that “the couple was on the rocks and headed for Splitsville” for a while before today’s news.

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez break up, call off two-year engagement https://t.co/vkMcCAILJj pic.twitter.com/ccnhYN5I96 — Page Six (@PageSix) March 12, 2021

The two were also pretty closely tied to the sports world, beyond A-Rod’s prodigious baseball career. Just last year, the two were the faces of a group that attempted to buy the New York Mets. They ultimately lost out to hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen.

Mets fans are pretty relieved today. Just a few years ago, we saw how damaging an ownership breakup was to the Los Angeles Dodgers, with the Frank McCourt situation. Having this happen just months after the sale, and weeks before Opening Day, could have been disastrous for the franchise.

The couple has not yet confirmed the split. We wish them both well.

