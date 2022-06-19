Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider Reacts To First Pitch Controversy

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: GLAAD Award ‘Special Recognition’ winner Amy Schneider attends The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on April 02, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GLAAD) Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider says she believes the explanation from FOX Sports regarding her unaired first pitch at a recent San Francisco Giants game.



Schneider, the first openly transgender Jeopardy! champion, threw out the first pitch on Pride Day at Oracle Park last Saturday. However, during the broadcast of the game on FOX Sports, the network re-aired footage of NASCAR driver Kurt Busch throwing out the first pitch two days earlier.

The immediate reaction from many was to suggest that FOX Sports intentionally omitted Schneider's throw because of her identity, but the network claims it was to promote an upcoming NASCAR race in Northern California.

Schneider is taking them "at their word" regarding the switch.

"They say the reason they misled their viewers was for cross-promotion, not anything to do with me, so I'll take them at their word," Schneider told TMZ in a statement.

In terms of execution, it was a fine enough toss from Schneider. We've seen some better ones, but we've definitely seen worse as well.

Hopefully, FOX was telling the truth with its explanation of what happened.