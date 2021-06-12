During the third inning of last night’s Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays broadcast, NESN’s Jerry Remy abruptly disappeared from the call.

Bizarrely, neither Dave O’Brien nor Dennis Eckersley made mention of Remy’s absence. They wrapped up the call of the 6-5 Boston win without him.

This afternoon, we finally got some clarity about the status of the 68-year old. According to a statement by the network, Remy “experienced shortness of breath” and left the game as a precaution.

He is currently at the hospital and is feeling better, per the statement, which is great news. Remy, an All-Star second baseman for the Red Sox in 1978 and member of the team’s Hall of Fame, has called games for NESN since 1988.

From NESN on why Jerry left the broadcast last night: pic.twitter.com/F22NkaBeXV — Chad Finn (@GlobeChadFinn) June 12, 2021

Jerry Remy has missed time to deal with health issues a few times over the last decade-plus. In 2008, he had a surgery to treat a cancerous area of his lung, and caught pneumonia, which led to a leave of absence for most of the 2009 season. He missed time due to another bout with pneumonia in 2013.

His lung cancer returned in 2017, and was diagnosed again in 2018, but was thankfully declared cancer-free in November of that year.

Hopefully this proves to be a minor issue, and he can return to calling Boston Red Sox games very soon.

[Chad Finn]