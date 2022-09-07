Jerry Seinfeld Calls Out Mets: MLB World Reacts

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 31: Jerry Seinfeld looks on during Game Four of the 2015 World Series at Citi Field on October 31, 2015 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Mets have been in sole possession of first place in the NL East for pretty much the entire season. On Tuesday night, that changed because the Atlanta Braves managed to tie their record at 85-51.

The official Instagram account for SNY put out a graphic regarding the Mets and Braves along with this caption: "The Braves defeated the Athletics late last night in Oakland. Today, for the first time since April 11, the Mets do not have sole possession of first place in the NL East."

Famous comedian Jerry Seinfeld, who also happens to be a lifelong Mets fan, commented on this Instagram post.

Seinfeld believes Timmy Trumpet is to blame for the recent momentum swing in the NL East.

"I blame that stupid Trumpet performance," Seinfeld wrote. "Celebrating in season.

We haven’t won anything yet. Bad mojo."

Seinfeld wasn't done calling out Timmy Trumpet.

"Same as when Baja Men showed up to play ‘Who Let Dogs Out’ in 2000 WS," he added. "Series ended right there."

Some fans believe Seinfeld is being a bit too critical of Timmy Trumpet, who is partially responsible for the song that plays during All-Star closer Edwin Diaz's entrance.

"Imagine being this paranoid and anti-fun," one fan said.

"How dare baseball be fun for once I guess," another fan wrote.

A 162-game season can be draining at times. Baseball fans should enjoy as many moments as they can, especially when your team is playing as well as the Mets are.

Superstitious fans like Seinfeld will have to get over Diaz's epic entrance.