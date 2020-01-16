The Spun

Jessica Mendoza Criticized For Comments On Astros Cheating Scandal

Jessica Mendoza comments on the MLB cheating scandal.

The Houston Astros finally received their punishment from the MLB for using an illegal video system to steal signs at Minute Maid Park. Although the majority of the league is furious with their behavior, ESPN analyst Jessica Mendoza was actually upset with how the initial report emerged.

Former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers shed light on the team’s methods to The Athletic.

Earlier this morning, Mendoza appeared on ESPN’s Golic and Wingo to share her thoughts on the entire situation. She believes Fiers should have kept that information on the Astros private and only shared it with his teammates.

“I mean I get it. If you’re — if you’re with the Oakland A’s and you’re on another team, I mean heck yeah you better be telling your teammates, ‘Hey look heads up if you hear some noises when you’re pitching this is what’s going on. But to go public? That didn’t sit well with me. Honestly, it made me sad for the sport that this is how it all got found out.”

Mendoza clearly wasn’t happy at all that Fiers put the Astros on blast.

Here’s the video from her appearance on ESPN’s Golic and Wingo:

It’s important to remember that Mendoza is a special assistant to the New York Mets.

Mendoza is getting heavily criticized for her comments on the scandal.

The Mets are currently in a tricky situation because they hired Carlos Beltran as their manager. He was involved in the Astros’ cheating scandal, but he was a player at the time.


