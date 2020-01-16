Jessica Mendoza Criticized For Comments On Astros Cheating Scandal

The Houston Astros finally received their punishment from the MLB for using an illegal video system to steal signs at Minute Maid Park. Although the majority of the league is furious with their behavior, ESPN analyst Jessica Mendoza was actually upset with how the initial report emerged.

Former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers shed light on the team’s methods to The Athletic.

Earlier this morning, Mendoza appeared on ESPN’s Golic and Wingo to share her thoughts on the entire situation. She believes Fiers should have kept that information on the Astros private and only shared it with his teammates.

“I mean I get it. If you’re — if you’re with the Oakland A’s and you’re on another team, I mean heck yeah you better be telling your teammates, ‘Hey look heads up if you hear some noises when you’re pitching this is what’s going on. But to go public? That didn’t sit well with me. Honestly, it made me sad for the sport that this is how it all got found out.” Mendoza clearly wasn’t happy at all that Fiers put the Astros on blast. Here’s the video from her appearance on ESPN’s Golic and Wingo:

“To go public with it and call them out and start all of this, it’s hard to swallow.” –@jessmendoza on former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers revealing the Astros sign-stealing scheme. pic.twitter.com/LSQY6B0dSC — Golic and Wingo (@GolicAndWingo) January 16, 2020

It’s important to remember that Mendoza is a special assistant to the New York Mets.

Mendoza is getting heavily criticized for her comments on the scandal.

Let me get this straight: Jessica Mendoza is "sad" for baseball that … a player spoke to reporters about a really big problem within the sport, which was greatly shifting the playing field and damaging careers? That's what she is "sad" about? — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) January 16, 2020

This isn't the first time Jessica Mendoza has said problematic things that conflicted with both of her jobs. Think it's time to choose one or the other at this point — Dan Federico (@DanJFederico) January 16, 2020

Jessica Mendoza is a good announcer but she (and the rest of the people doing front office and media work) gotta pick one or the other — Marc Normandin (@Marc_Normandin) January 16, 2020

The Mets are currently in a tricky situation because they hired Carlos Beltran as their manager. He was involved in the Astros’ cheating scandal, but he was a player at the time.