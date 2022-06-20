Jeter Downs Called Up Today: MLB World Reacts

The Boston Red Sox have promoted Jeter Downs.

On Monday, the Red Sox officially recalled the 23-year-old shortstop from Triple-A.

Once considered a top prospect, Downs has already gotten swapped in two blockbuster deals. In 2018, the Cincinnati Reds sent him and Josiah Gray to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood, Matt Kemp and Kyle Farmer.

Two years later, the Dodgers flipped him to Boston in a trade for MVP outfielder Mookie Betts.

MLB.com ranks Downs as Boston's fifth-best prospect, but his stock has slipped. While posting 11 home runs and stolen bases each in Triple-A this season, he was only batting .181 with 69 strikeouts in 53 games.

Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com expects "a very short stint" for Downs, as infielders Christian Arroyo and Enrique Hernandez are close to returning. His colleague, Christopher Smith, said Downs' bat "isn't ready" yet.

And yes, a shortstop named Jeter will now play for the New York Yankees' longtime rival. Fans made all the jokes one would expect to see from this strange phenomenon.

It's not a coincidence. Though his father was a Red Sox fan, his mother named him after Derek Jeter.

Downs trails his namesake by 3,465 hits and five World Series titles, but everyone has to start somewhere.