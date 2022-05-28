Joc Pederson Reveals Reason For Pre-Game Altercation With Tommy Pham

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 25: Joc Pederson #23 celebrates after hitting a home run in the bottom of the first inning against Thomas Szapucki #63 of the New York Mets at Oracle Park on May 25, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Getty Images) Michael Urakami/Getty Images

Before the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants squared off on Friday night, Tommy Pham reportedly confronted Joc Pederson and slapped him in the face.

Oddly enough, this dispute between Pham and Pederson is over a fantasy football league they were both in last year.

Following the Giants' loss on Friday, Pederson spoke to the media about his altercation with Pham.

“We were in fantasy league together. I put a player on the injured reserve when they were listed as out and then added another player," Pederson said. "And then there was a text message in the group [chat] saying that I was cheating because I was stashing players on my bench. Then, I don't know, I looked up the rules and sent a screenshot of the rules saying that when a player is ruled out, you’re allowed to put them on the IR. That’s all I was doing."

Pederson continued: "It just so happened that he [Pham] had a player, Jeff Wilson, who was out. He had him on the IR. I said, ‘You literally have the same thing on your team, on your bench.’ And then, I guess, he was in two leagues. In one league he was on IR, in the other he wasn't. Maybe that was of confusion. But in the ESPN league we were in, he was listed as out. It feels very similar to what I did. And that was basically all of it. There’s not much more to it.”

Pederson admit that he was never even close with Pham prior to this incident.

"I don’t think I’ll speak to him. I don’t think he wants to speak to me, I would assume," the two-time World Series champion said, via MLB.com. "I don’t know. That was, I think, the first time we ever spoke in person. It was a weird interaction and unfortunate."

Judging by his closing remarks, it doesn't sound like Pederson will participate in a fantasy football league with Pham ever again.

The MLB is investigating this incident.