MLB Team Has Already Invited Joe Biden To Throw Out First Pitch

That didn’t take long. As he prepared to deliver his victory speech as the new President-Elect, Joe Biden got one big invite for next spring.

The Washington Nationals will host Biden at National Park for the 2021 season opener. He’ll throw out the first pitch, the team has announced.

“We look forward to hosting President-Elect Biden on Opening Day of the 2021 season,” the team announced. “We’re excited to continue the long-standing tradition of sitting Presidents throwing out the first pitch at the home of the national pastime in our nation’s capital.”

A Nationals first pitch during the 2020 season became something of a political football earlier this year. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, threw out a first pitch for the team, leading President Donald Trump to announce that he was going to do the same for the New York Yankees in August. That never materialized.

Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris just delivered their speeches from Wilmington, Delaware, Biden’s home state.

The 2020 Presidential Election was called for Biden this morning, amid a long vote count process in swing states like Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. He is set to become the 46th President in the nation’s history, after serving as Barack Obama’s Vice President from 2009-2017.

The Washington Nationals are set to host the New York Mets to open the 2021 season, on April 1.

