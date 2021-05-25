Joe Girardi Admits He Withheld Information About Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies star outfielder Bryce Harper has been out of the team’s starting lineup the last few days. Now, we know why.

Harper was placed on the injured list today with a forearm issue, and Phillies manager Joe Girardi admitted to reporters that he had not been forthright about the high-paid slugger’s health recently.

Girardi had previously said there was no medical reason for Harper’s absence the last two games. Obviously, that wasn’t the case.

By withholding the information, Girardi claimed he felt it was “a competitive advantage.”

Girardi said he withheld information and did not tell the truth to reporters asking about Harper's health over the last few days because he believed it was a competitive advantage. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) May 25, 2021

Now, all teams are secretive to a degree about injuries for the exact reason Girardi said. However, there’s a fine line between gamesmanship and protecting your players and just flat out being dishonest.

Reporters are usually hesitant to take what teams and coaches say to them at face value. That will likely be even more the case with the media members who cover Girardi and the Phillies moving forward.

In 38 games this season, Harper is slashing .274/.395/.489 with seven home runs, 25 runs scored and 13 RBI. He is also tied for the team lead with four stolen bases.

Philadelphia is 23-25 on the season, 1.5 games out of first place in the NL East.