Joe Maddon Has Harsh Comment About Managing In Today's MLB

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Manager Joe Maddon #70 of the Los Angeles Angels leaves a pitching mound visit in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 27, 2022 in Anaheim, California.

Joe Maddon's 2022 season with the Los Angeles Angels was cut short. On June 7, he was fired due to a lengthy losing streak.

During a recent interview with Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Maddon was very honest about his time with the Angels.

Maddon revealed that he won't consider another job in the MLB if he's a "middle manager." What he means by that is he doesn't want to deal with a situation where the general manager and the rest of the front office come up with a plan for him to carry out on a daily basis.

“It’s at the point where some GM should really just put a uniform on and go down to the dugout, or their main analytical membrane, he should go down to the dugout,” Maddon said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “Because they try to work this middle man kind of a thing. And what happens is when the performance isn’t what they think it should be, it’s never about the acquisitional process. It’s always about the inability of coaches and managers to get the best out of a player. And that’s where this tremendous disconnect is formed.”

Maddon also said that he no longer has a relationship with the Angels organization.

“It’s like, once that happened, I dissolved my affiliation with them. There’s no emotion anymore. There’s no anything. It’s like to me they don’t even exist, organizationally."

The Angels were 27-29 before firing Maddon.

Maddon, a two-time World Series champion, appears to be enjoying his time away from the field. However, it's pretty apparent that he won't forget about the way he was treated in Los Angeles.