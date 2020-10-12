Legendary MLB Hall Of Famer Has Reportedly Passed Away

The baseball world is in mourning today following the reported passing of legendary second-baseman Joe Morgan. He was 77 years old.

Morgan played from 1963 to 1984, but truly stood out as one of the dominant players of the 1970s. He played his first nine seasons with the Houston Colt .45s, who later became the Astros, during which he made two All-Star appearances.

But Morgan really rose to prominence as a member of the Cincinnati Reds. Joining the Reds in a blockbuster trade in 1972, Morgan went on to make eight straight All-Star appearances for Cincinnati.

Alongside the likes of Pete Rose, Johnny Bench and Ken Griffey Sr., Morgan and the Reds won back-to-back World Series titles in 1975 and 1976. Those world titles corresponded to NL MVP awards in the same seasons.

By the end of his career, Joe Morgan was a 10-time All-Star, five-time Golden Glove winner, and a Silver Slugger.

Morgan was inducted into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 1990 with 81.8-percent of the vote.

His No. 8 jersey has been retired by the Cincinnati Reds, and he is a member of both the Reds Hall of Fame and the Houston Astros Hall of Fame.

More awful news. Hall of Famer Joe Morgan has passed away. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 12, 2020

In the decades that followed his playing career, Morgan moved into broadcasting, working for the Reds, San Francisco Giants, NBC and ESPN. He even had his own nationally syndicated show on general sports talk that he started in 2011.

Our hearts go out to Joe Morgan’s family and loved ones.