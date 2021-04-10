San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove was untouchable on Friday night, throwing the first no-hitter in team history.

Following the win last night, Musgrove was asked how he felt out on the mound. He had a hilarious response, admitting that he needed to go to the bathroom in the middle of the game.

Musgrove refused to go to the bathroom until after the game was over though because he didn’t want to ruin his mojo.

“I think I went through 11 or 12 water bottles tonight,” Musgrove said. “I always keep the empty ones next to me so I can keep track of how many I’m drinking throughout the game. And I had to piss so bad in like the fourth or fifth inning. That was the one thing I didn’t want to break. The superstition of it didn’t want me to use the bathroom in the middle of a start.”

"I had to piss so bad in like the fourth or fifth inning." Joe Musgrove held it in during his no hitter despite drinking "11 or 12" water bottles 😅 pic.twitter.com/hk8oWtC8pC — Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 10, 2021

We’re not saying Musgrove is superstitious, but he’s a little stitious.

In addition to discussing his superstitious behavior with the media, Musgrove talked about how it felt becoming the first Padres pitcher to throw a no-hitter. He was clearly proud of his performance, as he should be.

“It feels so incredible. The city of San Diego has shown me so much love, even before I came to the Padres. Just a San Diego kid that made it to the big leagues, so it feels even better to do it in a Padres uniform and selfishly be able to do it for my city and know that the kid from Grossmont High threw the first no-hitter.”

The fact that San Diego’s first no-hitter came from a hometown kid is truly special. Congratulations to Musgrove on an incredible achievement.