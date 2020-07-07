Even though MLB umpire Joe West falls in the high-risk category regarding the coronavirus, the 67-year-old plans on calling balls and strikes this summer.

West recently spoke to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic about his decision to get behind the plate for the 2020 season. In the process though, the veteran umpire made a few concerning remarks about the current pandemic.

For starters, West is skeptical about the amount of deaths the coronavirus is responsible for in the United States, saying “I don’t believe in my heart that all these deaths have been from the coronavirus.” The CDC said all 133,000 deaths in America have been caused by the virus.

That wasn’t the only troubling remark made by West, who revealed his reasoning for why he won’t opt out of this season. He told Rosenthal “If this game hasn’t gotten me by now, no virus is going to get me.”

While there might be some fans out there that admire West’s passion, the reality is his motivation behind why he’ll serve as an umpire this year is illogical.

Sure, calling an MLB game has to be stressful, but it’s not nearly as dangerous as the possible risks that come with West catching the virus at his age.

With the MLB season slated to begin later this month, let’s hope all the coaches, players and umpires can remain healthy during these uncertain times.