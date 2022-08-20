Joey Votto Has Hilarious Message For Fans After Surgery

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 21: Joey Votto #19 of the Cincinnati Reds looks on against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of the game at Target Field on June 21, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Reds 7-5 in twelve innings. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto announced that he would undergo season-ending surgery on his left rotator cuff.

"I don't know how to explain it but it's been lingering for a while," Votto told reporters on Wednesday.

Votto apparently suffered a shoulder injury in 2015. Although he managed to play through the pain for multiple years, his condition got a lot worse this season.

After undergoing surgery on Friday, Votto posted a hilarious message on Twitter.

"I didn’t know I was hurt," Votto tweeted. "Thought I just stunk."

Votto, a six-time All-Star and former National League MVP, has struggled at the plate this year. Before his season got cut short, he was batting .205 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs.

The hope in Cincinnati is that Votto will be back at full strength for 2023, which will be the final season of his 10-year, $225 million contract with the Reds.

"I was lucky enough to talk to the doctors. They were very clear, this has to get done to get Joey back healthy for next season," Reds manager David Bell said. "That's what I'm looking for, looking for Joey to play pain-free. This is the best way to make sure that happens."