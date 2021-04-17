Video: Reds First Baseman Joey Votto Turns Incredible Triple Play

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto turned one of the most impressive triple plays you’ll ever see on Saturday against Cleveland.

With runners on the corners, Cleveland’s Josh Naylor laced a line drive right at Votto. The talented first baseman snagged the ball and instinctively dove to tag out the runner at first, who had a slight lead off the bag before Votto recorded the initial out.

In the meantime, Cleveland’s Amed Rosario, who was on third, didn’t realize Votto caught the ball in the air and proceeded home for what appeared to be an easy run. But Votto quickly realized Rosario never tagged and subsequently threw the ball to third to complete the triple play.

This is about as close to an unassisted triple play you’ll ever see. Take a look.

🚨 JOEY VOTTO TRIPLE PLAY 🚨 pic.twitter.com/rfARZjoKuZ — MLB (@MLB) April 17, 2021

Had Joey Votto missed the line drive, Cleveland would’ve added at least one run and still had runners on the corners with no outs. Instead, Votto made the snag and turned an improbable triple play.

The Reds first baseman’s play proved critical in the bottom of the ninth. Trailing by just a run, Cincinnati’s Jesse Winker singled home Nick Senzel to even the score. A few batters later with runners at first and second with two outs, Votto reached first on an infield single.

Cleveland limited the damage when Eugenio Suarez lined out to right, though, moving the game to extra innings in the process.

Regardless, Votto’s triple play on Saturday is going to be a major talking point this weekend.

[MLB]