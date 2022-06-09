Minor League Baseball Announcer Makes Pitch For The Yankees

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: A General View of Michael Pineda #35 of the New York Yankees pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays during the New York Yankees home Opening game at Yankee Stadium on April 10, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Over the past few years, Joey Zanaboni has established himself as one of the most unorthodox announcers in baseball. He's not afraid to add his own flavor to the broadcast booth, and it shows every single game.

During an appearance on CBS Sports Radio this week, Zanaboni made his pitch to be the next voice of the New York Yankees.

Let's just say it was one of the best pitches ever.

"If they want a broadcast that's smoother than a before picture in a Rogaine ad, if they want something that's wilder than Lindsay Lohan in the late 2000s, if they want something that's cleaner than a Lysol brand OnlyFans account, they know where to go," Zanaboni said.

The current voice of the Yankees is the legendary John Sterling. However, he's expected to miss 25-30 road games during the second half of the season.

Perhaps the Yankees will consider letting Zanaboni audition for the role while Sterling is out.

At the very least, Zanaboni would match that high energy that Yankees fans expect from Sterling on a daily basis.