John Kruk Responds To Nick Castellanos Moment: MLB World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA - AUGUST 3: Former Philadelphia Phillie John Kruk participates in Alumni Weekend ceremonies before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on August 3, 2013 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images) Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Nick Castellanos lost his cool with a reporter over the weekend.

The reporter asked the Philadelphia Phillies right fielder if he heard the boos directed towards him during the team's 6-2 loss to the Cubs.

Castellanos called it a "stupid question," sparking a tense response from the reporter.

John Kruk doesn't blame Castellanos at all.

“I’m sure there’s no one more frustrated than him with how things have turned this year for him," Kruk said.

He added, “In San Diego, I was hitting .240, and threw a bat at a reporter. Thank God you didn’t have social media back then.”

Never change, John.

"Finally someone with some kind of empathy and understanding for Castellanos situation," one fan wrote.

"God I love Kruker so much!!!! Let him bring us back together again," another fan tweeted.

"You tell them John. Everybody has slumps, nobody is perfect, especially the media," a fan said.

"How does Kruk always manage to have the best takes? Love to see someone not go insane on Nick for calling out a loaded question," one fan wrote.

Well said, Kruk.