John Smoltz Opinion Goes Viral: MLB World Reacts

COOPERSTOWN, NY - JULY 26: Hall of Fame inductee John Smoltz looks on during the Induction Ceremony at National Baseball of Hall of Fame on July 26, 2015 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Arizona Diamondbacks/Getty Images)

An opinion from ex-MLB star turned analyst John Smoltz went viral on social media on Saturday night.

Smoltz, one of the best pitchers in MLB history, believes that Shohei Ohtani could be better off focusing on just one position.

The longtime MLB analyst believes that Ohtani could be the Jacob deGrom of the American League if he focused solely on pitching for the Angels.

“If he never hit again and concentrated on only pitching, he’s Jacob DeGrom of the American League."

Ohtani stars both on the mound and at the plate for the Angels.

"That's first-ballot Hall of Famer, eight-time All-Star, Cy Young Awardee John Smoltz. I reckon he knows a thing or two about high-level pitching," one fan tweeted.

"Well…He never be satisfied…" another fan admitted.

"No lies detected," one fan added.

"Disagree. Hitting makes him special too as well," one fan admitted.

What do you think? Should Ohtani focus on solely pitching?