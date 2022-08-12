John Smoltz Reveals His Father Passed Away Today During MLB Broadcast

COOPERSTOWN, NY - JULY 26: Hall of Fame inductee John Smoltz looks on during the Induction Ceremony at National Baseball of Hall of Fame on July 26, 2015 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Arizona Diamondbacks/Getty Images)

During the bottom of the eighth inning of tonight's "Field of Dreams" game, Fox announcer John Smoltz shared some awful news.

The Hall of Fame pitcher's father John Adam Smoltz passed away earlier today. Despite the tragedy, Smoltz said he had "peace" and there was no doubt he was going to fulfill his duties tonight.

"It's been an incredible day. It's been an emotional day," Smoltz said on the air. "What a day to honor him. He lived by his faith. He loved his family. He would be so mad if I didn't do this game."

Fox News' Will Cain actually sat down and spoke with Smoltz this afternoon, hours after his father passed away.

You can view that interview below.

We can't imagine what it was like for Smoltz to get through this day and call this game.

Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.