Johnny Damon Floats Comeback Potential: MLB World Reacts
The New York Yankees are trailing the Houston Astros, 3-0, in the American League Championship Series.
While a comeback is unlikely, it's happened before, and no one knows that better than the Yankees.
New York gave up a 3-0 lead to the Boston Red Sox in the 2004 ALCS. Johnny Damon reminded people of that on Saturday night.
"Down 0-3… it’s been done before," Damon tweeted.
Can the Yankees pull off a historic comeback like the Red Sox once did?
"Ain’t happening this time tho," one fan wrote.
"LETS GOOOOOOOO! This is what I needed to see today" one fan added.
"It’s a wrap, Mr. Damon," another fan said.
"Ultimate trolling," one fan added.
"They dont have a David Ortiz," another fan wrote.
Game 4 of the 2022 ALCS is set for Sunday.