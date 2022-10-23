Johnny Damon Floats Comeback Potential: MLB World Reacts

OAKLAND , CA - MAY 17: Johnny Damon #18 of the Boston Red Sox looks on against the Oakland Athletics during an MLB game at McAfee Coliseum on May 17, 2005 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are trailing the Houston Astros, 3-0, in the American League Championship Series.

While a comeback is unlikely, it's happened before, and no one knows that better than the Yankees.

New York gave up a 3-0 lead to the Boston Red Sox in the 2004 ALCS. Johnny Damon reminded people of that on Saturday night.

"Down 0-3… it’s been done before," Damon tweeted.

Can the Yankees pull off a historic comeback like the Red Sox once did?

"Ain’t happening this time tho," one fan wrote.

"LETS GOOOOOOOO! This is what I needed to see today" one fan added.

"It’s a wrap, Mr. Damon," another fan said.

"Ultimate trolling," one fan added.

"They dont have a David Ortiz," another fan wrote.

Game 4 of the 2022 ALCS is set for Sunday.