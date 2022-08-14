Jonathan Papebon Sounds Off: MLB World Reacts

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 18: Former Boston Red Sox player Jonathan Papelbon throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game 3 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Monday, October 18, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Mary DeCicco/Getty Images

Former Boston Red Sox star Jonathan Papelbon is sounding off on Fernando Tatis Jr.

Tatis Jr. has been suspended for 80 games for a violation of the league's PED rules.

The Padres star claims to have taken a banned substance to treat ringworm, though medical experts seem to have poured cold water on that theory.

Papelbon, meanwhile, is saying he would drill Tatis Jr. every at-bat if he was still pitching.

“This whole Tatis stuff, man, it almost enrages me,” Papelbon said. “I worked my ass off so long and so hard and did it the right way. For me, to see something like that, it hurts me so bad.

“I’ll tell you right now: If I was pitching, every single time I face that dude I’m drilling him. I don’t care if I’m bringing in a run and losing the game.”

It will be interesting to see how Tatis Jr. is treated once he's back.

"I’m shocked the man that strangled his teammate would also say this," one fan tweeted.

"He also strangled a teammate. So physical assault is right up Paps alley," another fan added.

"Batters need to start throwing stuff back at pitchers after they are intentionally hit. See how tough they really are," one fan added.

Tatis Jr. will miss 80 games, returning midway through the 2023 season.