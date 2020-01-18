What a week it’s been in the sports world. The Houston Astros cheating scandal has captured all the headlines in the midst of the College Football National Championship and NFL Playoffs.

Accusations have been delivered, evidence found and a punishment issued to the Astros organization. Manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were both handed one year suspensions, and later fired by the organization. The team also got fined $5 million and lost its first round pick the next two years.

The blowback wasn’t limited to Houston. Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was fired and new New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran resigned in the days after. Both were with the Astros in 2017.

Houston stars Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman spoke to the media to discuss the cheating scandal on Saturday.

Neither player took accountability for the wrongdoings committed by the team.

Rather than apologizing or taking blame, Altuve assured the Astros will be back in the World Series in 2020.

“Believe me, in the end of the year everything will be fine,” Altuve said, via Bleacher Report. “We’re gonna be in the World Series again. People don’t believe it. We will. We will like we made it last year. We were one game away of winning it all. I’m happy for the Nationals. They won. … They deserve it. But we’ll be in the World Series again.”

Jose Altuve: “Believe me, at the end of the year everything will be fine… We will be in the World Series again." (via @MarkBermanFox26)pic.twitter.com/ofoVn0Nvm9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 18, 2020

Bregman echoed a similar response, simply summarizing the MLB’s actions on the matter.

“The commissioner came out with a report, MLB did their report and the Astros did what they did,” Bregman said, via Astros beat reporter Brian McTaggart. “They made their decision on what they’re going to do.”

Alex Bregman on sign-stealing saga: “The Commissioner came out with a report, MLB did their report and the Astros did what they did. They made their decision on what they’re going to do.”

More from Bregman in this video: pic.twitter.com/dKIfVFROFS — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) January 18, 2020

It’s incredibly unfortunate neither player took this as an opportunity to apologize for the team’s actions, which have been called “player-driven” and “player-executed,” even if the MLB agreed not to punish any players for the scandal.

The Astros believe this whole ordeal will soon be forgotten. But this scandal could stick with players like Bregman and Altuve for the rest of their careers.