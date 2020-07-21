The Spun

Astros Star Jose Altuve Leaves Game After Potential Injury

Houston Astros star Jose Altuve reacting after striking out.HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 18: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros reacts after striking out in the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox during Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 18, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Astros star Jose Altuve had to leave Tuesday’s scrimmage after suffering a potential injury.

Baseball is just a few days away from the commencement of the 2020 season. To prepare for the season, ball-clubs are participating in scrimmages against other teams this week. The Astros scrimmaged against the Royals on Tuesday, but it may have come at a price.

Second baseman Jose Altuve had to leave Tuesday’s scrimmage after suffering a potential injury. The potential injury occurred after an “awkward” run in at home plate. Fortunately, Altuve was able to walk off under his own power.

But it’s clear the awkward run in was enough to force Altuve out of the rest of the scrimmage.

“Jose Altuve is hurt after an awkward run in at home plate,” said Astros beat reporter Chandler Rome. “He is limping off the field, but under his own power. We were Zooming with Zack Greinke, so I didn’t see the whole thing live, but it appeared Altuve went in to home plate standing up on a sacrifice fly, tripped and landed on his chest. He seemed dazed, but walked off slowly.”

Let’s hope this isn’t anything serious. This would spell disaster for a team that relies heavily on Jose Altuve’s contributions.

It’ll be interesting to see how ball-clubs treat the Astros this season. Houston, of course, was involved in a major cheating scandal this off-season, but didn’t receive any major penalties for it.

The Astros open their season on July 24 against the Seattle Mariners.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.