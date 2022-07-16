Jose Altuve Makes Official Decision On MLB All-Star Game
Houston Astros star Jose Altuve will not be playing in the MLB All-Star Game.
Altuve recently took a pitch to the knee. Instead of speeding up his recovery, he's opting to skip the All-Star Game to rest up and be 100 percent for the rest of the 2022 season.
"Jose Altuve said he will skip the All-Star Game after being struck in the left knee a couple of days ago. He did say he’s going to try to play today and tomorrow for the Astros," said Brian McTaggart.
It's a disappointing result for Altuve, who was clearly excited to compete in the All-Star Game.
Altuve is batting .277 with 17 home runs and 33 RBIs this season.
The MLB All-Star Game takes place next Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET.