Jose Altuve Releases Statement On Buzzer Cheating Allegations

The fallout from the MLB cheating scandal has been swift and vicious. Already three managers and a GM have lost their jobs, and there are a few active players who are getting caught up in it as well.

One of the players at the center of today’s controversy is Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve. The six-time All-Star has been accused of potentially wearing an electronic device that sent him pitch signals during games, potentially helping him to hit the ball more efficiently.

In the wake of these allegations, Altuve has responded via his agent Scott Boras.

Per New York Post reporter Joel Sherman, Altuve told Boras the following:

“I have never worn an electronic device in my performance as a major league player.”

Reach out to Scott Boras about his client Jose Altuve: — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) January 16, 2020

It’s a decisive statement from Altuve to be sure.

But at this point, his word alone may not be enough to salvage his reputation.

The evidence is circumstantial, but there are photos and images of Altuve acting in a way that could indicate he was hiding something under his jersey during some of his most iconic postseason home runs.

Here's Ken Rosenthal, who broke the news of the Astros cheating scandal, asking Jose Altuve why he was telling teammates not to rip his jersey off after the walk-off home run in Game 6 of the 2019 ALCS: pic.twitter.com/xoBGX159QG — Kyle ⚾️ (@KyleNYY) January 16, 2020

Altuve has been one of the best players in the majors for several years now. He won the 2017 AL MVP and is a six-time All-Star.

Both he and the rest of the Astros have a lot of work to do moving forward to help their reputations, though.