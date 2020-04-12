Jose Canseco’s “Happy Easter” Message Is Going Viral

Former MLB star Jose Canseco wished everyone a “Happy Easter” on Sunday afternoon. Well, not everyone.

Canseco, 55, took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to post his joyous message. He clarified that the message was for everyone except one person.

That person: Alex Rodriguez.

“Happy Easter to everyone except Alex Rodriguez,” he tweeted.

Happy Easter to everyone except Alex Rodriguez — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) April 12, 2020

This isn’t the first time that Canseco has taken a shot at A-Rod.

Last year, the former MLB star alleged that Rodriguez had cheated on Jennifer Lopez with his ex-wife. Both Lopez and Canseco’s ex-wife publicly denied the allegations.

“I mean, it doesn’t matter,” Lopez said. “I know what the truth is. I know who [Alex] is. He knows who I am. We’re just happy.”

It doesn’t appear that Canseco believes them, though.

Canseco played in the MLB from 1985-2001. He was a six-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion and the 1988 American League MVP.