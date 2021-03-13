Former MLB Star Has Blunt Message For Jennifer Lopez

A former Major League Baseball star had a blunt message for Jennifer Lopez following the Alex Rodriguez breakup news on Friday.

Lopez and Rodriguez had been dating for several years – and engaged for two years – but the power couple has reportedly called it quits.

Page Six broke the news on Friday afternoon.

The stunning split comes after the superstar couple twice postponed their wedding — and after rumors surfaced that the former Yankees third baseman had been playing the field with a young reality star. Neither of the celebs would comment Friday. But the 45-year-old A-Rod hinted at the break-up on Instagram, as he posted a shot of himself alone on a yacht in Miami, grimacing and staring at his cellphone.

Rodriguez and Lopez had been one of the biggest power couples in pop culture. The former MLB star and the legendary recording artist/actress even attempted to purchase the New York Mets together.

The relationship is over now, though, and interested parties are attempting to swoop in following the breakup.

Jose Canseco, a longtime hater of Alex Rodriguez, had a blunt message for J-Lo on Friday.

Hey Jennifer Lopez by the way I am single And I can be faithful — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 12, 2021

Canseco actually predicted the breakup between A-Rod and J-Lo back in January.

“Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez will go their separate ways this year and Alex Rodriguez will hook up with a fitness model,” Canseco wrote on Jan. 12.