Former MLB Star Has Blunt Message For Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl in Miami.Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Performers Jennifer Lopez holds a blinged up water bottle as she and Shakira (out of frame) hold a press conference at the Hilton Miami Downtown January 30, 2020 in Miami. - The two will peform the halftime show during Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL on February 2, 2020. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

A former Major League Baseball star had a blunt message for Jennifer Lopez following the Alex Rodriguez breakup news on Friday.

Lopez and Rodriguez had been dating for several years – and engaged for two years – but the power couple has reportedly called it quits.

Page Six broke the news on Friday afternoon.

The stunning split comes after the superstar couple twice postponed their wedding — and after rumors surfaced that the former Yankees third baseman had been playing the field with a young reality star.

Neither of the celebs would comment Friday. But the 45-year-old A-Rod hinted at the break-up on Instagram, as he posted a shot of himself alone on a yacht in Miami, grimacing and staring at his cellphone.

Rodriguez and Lopez had been one of the biggest power couples in pop culture. The former MLB star and the legendary recording artist/actress even attempted to purchase the New York Mets together.

The relationship is over now, though, and interested parties are attempting to swoop in following the breakup.

Jose Canseco, a longtime hater of Alex Rodriguez, had a blunt message for J-Lo on Friday.

Canseco actually predicted the breakup between A-Rod and J-Lo back in January.

“Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez will go their separate ways this year and Alex Rodriguez will hook up with a fitness model,” Canseco wrote on Jan. 12.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.