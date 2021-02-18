Phillies Announce J.T. Realmuto Has Suffered Broken Thumb

J.T. Realmuto, one of the top catchers in baseball, has broken his thumb. The Philadelphia Phillies announced the injury today.

Realmuto enters his third year with the Phillies, after signing a huge five-year, $115.5 million contract to stay in Philadelphia. He made consecutive All-Star Games in 2018 and 2019, before last year’s shortened season, during which he hit .266/.349/.491 in 47 games, finishing with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs.

Expectations are very high for him after receiving that deal, which has an average annual value of $23.1 million, the highest ever for a catcher.

According to reports, it is a relatively minor fracture, and the team hopes to have him back for Opening Day, though it is not immediately clear if he will be ready. He will likely miss a good chunk of spring training, which isn’t ideal even if he can play come the start of the regular season.

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto suffered a broken thumb in his throwing hand and is expected to miss up to a month. He should be ready for Opening Day but will be out a number of spring games after signing a free agent deal for five years and $115M. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 18, 2021

Girardi: J.T. Realmuto has a fractured thumb. Re-evaluated in two weeks. They are hoping he'll be ready for Opening Day, but they are not sure. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) February 18, 2021

The 29-year old J.T. Realmuto began his career with the Miami Marlins in 2014. He was traded to Philadelphia ahead of the 2019 season.

He had his best MLB season in his first year with the Philadelphia Phillies, hitting 25 home runs, driving in 83 runs and scoring 92 times. He hit .275/.328/.493 on the season.

The Phillies open spring training on Feb. 28 against the Detroit Tigers. The regular season begins in Philadelphia against the Atlanta Braves on Apr. 1, the first of a three-game series.

[Matt Gelb]