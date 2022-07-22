Juan Soto Appears To Make His Feelings About Nationals Clear

During the second episode of ESPN's The Captain, Derek Jeter shared the following message on Twitter: "Loyalty one way is stupidity." Washington Nationals star Juan Soto apparently agrees with that sentiment.

Soto quote tweeted Jeter's original post. Fans were able to get some screenshots of his reaction before he inevitably deleted it.

The fact that Soto reacted to Jeter's comment makes it seem like he doesn't believe the Nationals are loyal to him. That wouldn't make a lot of sense considering he was offered a 15-year, $440 million contract.

With the trade deadline set for Aug. 2, the Nationals are running out of time to figure out how they want to handle Soto's situation.

ESPN's Buster Olney expects a deal to get done within the next two weeks, albeit this entire situation could change at a moment's notice.

When discussing possible landing spots for Soto this week, Olney mentioned the San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays.

“The expectation of rival executives is the Nationals are going to trade Soto,” Olney said, via NESN. “The two most, I think, invested teams in this chase might turn out to be the San Diego Padres, who are a win-now team. How much fun would (Fernando) Tatís (Jr.) and Soto and (Manny) Machado be in their lineup? And the Toronto Blue Jays, who desperately need a left-handed hitter in the middle of that very right-handed lineup.”

Soto is hitting .250 this season with 20 home runs and 43 RBI.