Juan Soto Booed On Monday Night: MLB World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 02: Juan Soto #22 of the San Diego Padres walks in the third inning during the game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium on Friday, September 2, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

San Diego Padres fans are apparently not a patient bunch.

As relayed by San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee, some Padres fans booed after Juan Soto flew out to end the sixth inning.

Their displeasure was likely not solely directed at the summer's superstar acquisition. After dropping the last two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Padres couldn't generate any offense off Ryne Nelson, who was making his MLB debut for the Arizona Diamondbacks after posting a 5.43 ERA in Triple-A.

Still, it's not a great look for a fanbase to boo a player who has continued to maintain an excellent on-base percentage since joining the team last month. It's also not too smart if they want the 23-year-old to eventually sign a long-term extension.

From Fernando Tatis Jr. getting suspended to Josh Hader continuing to unravel, the Padres have some problems. Soto is not one of them.

While he hasn't delivered to his usual MVP-caliber level, the outfielder has hit 24 home runs with an MLB-high 117 walks this season. Soto will eventually remind everyone why the Padres gave a significant package of young talent to the Washington Nationals.

The Padres are two games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for an NL wild-card spot following Monday's 5-0 loss.