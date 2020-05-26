Former MLB Player Receives 1-Year Suspension In Korea

Just a few years ago, Jung-ho Kang was a promising young MLB player for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Now, he’s banned from playing in the KBO in his native South Korea for a full year.

Kang has been arrested for DUIs three times dating back to 2009. The first two incidents took place in Aug. 2009 and May 2011, and a third happened in Dec. 2016.

The baseball star was accused to fleeing the scene in that last incident. He allegedly hit a guardrail during the incident, before taking off. He received a suspended jail sentence in 2017.

Kang was a KBO All-Star every year from 2010-14. In 2015, his first year in the MLB, he received the third most votes for NL Rookie of the Year, an award won by Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant. He was out of baseball in 2017, but returned to the Pirates in 2018, appearing in 68 games over the last two games. Now, he’s attempting to jumpstart his career in the KBO, but must first serve a one-year suspension for the rash of DUIs.

The KBO recently made a decision on former Pirate Jung-Ho Kang's eligibility after he filed for reinstatement from the “voluntarily retired” list. “Over time, I came to realize just how important baseball is to me.” From: @JMackeyPG ⬇️https://t.co/Yr2nYY6jaQ — Post-Gazette Sports (@PGSportsNow) May 26, 2020

Jung-ho Kang must also serve 300 hours of community service before his return. If and when he returns, his former KBO team the Kiwoom Heroes hold his rights.

In a statement, Kang appears to take responsibility and accept the punishment. From TMZ:

“I took putting on a uniform and getting on the field for granted.”