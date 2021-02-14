Justin Turner Appears To Have Made Decision On 2021 Season

Justin Turner has been a foundational player for the Los Angeles Dodgers dating back to 2014. It’s only fitting he sticks it out in Los Angeles for at least a couple more years.

Turner has reportedly made the decision to re-sign with the Dodgers, per his personal announcement on Twitter. The 36-year-old’s decision solves plenty of headaches for the ball-club.

The Dodgers were without a true third baseman heading into the 2021 season. The organization was also reportedly in the market for another right-handed hitter. Turner fills both needs while keeping his veteran leadership in-house.

The third baseman is reportedly returning to Los Angeles after signing a new deal with the organization this weekend. He announced the news himself via Twitter Saturday night.

Take a look.

Baseball insider Jeff Passan is reporting Turner’s new deal is a two-year deal worth more than $30 million.

Third baseman Justin Turner’s deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers is for two years and more than $30 million, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 14, 2021

Justin Turner was reportedly deciding between the Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers, but the Los Angeles-based ball-club was in the lead from the beginning. He’ll play an essential role in trying to help the Dodgers win back-to-back World Series.

Turner is batting .302/.382/.503 during his time with the Dodgers. Just last season, he batted .307 with 46 hits, four homers and 23 RBIs in 42 games.

Turner’s return to Los Angeles makes one thing clear: the Dodgers are the World Series favorites until proven otherwise. The ball-club also just recently signed Trevor Bauer, further enhancing its already stellar rotation.