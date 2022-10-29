Justin Verlander Has Honest Reaction To Game 1 Loss vs. Phillies

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 11: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros reacts against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Despite having a five-run lead in Game 1, Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander was unable to hold down the fort for his squad. The two-time Cy Young winner gave up five runs in five innings worth of work.

The Astros ultimately lost in extra innings to the Phillies, as J.T. Realmuto hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the tenth inning.

Following the loss on Friday night, Verlander called his start "disappointing." He obviously expects more out of himself.

"Disappointing," Verlander said, via ESPN. "My team gave me a five-run lead, and I wasn't able to hold it. I feel really confident that 99% of the time that I'm able to hold that lead, and unfortunately today I wasn't."

Verlander's career ERA in the World Series is now 6.07, the worst among starters with at least 30 innings pitched.

Verlander won't make any excuses for his poor play in the Fall Classic.

"I need to do better," he said. "No excuses. I felt like I had some guys in good situations and just wasn't able to quite make the pitches that I wanted to. A lot of credit to [the Phillies] as a lineup. They laid off some good pitches, and they were able to, when I did execute pitches, they were able to foul it off or put it in play and find a couple hits that way. Then when I did make a mistake, they hit it hard."

As long as the Astros avoid a sweep, Verlander will get another shot at redemption.