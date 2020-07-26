The Houston Astros’ were dealt a significant blow on Sunday afternoon.

According to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, ace pitcher Justin Verlander is out for the entire season. Verlander, 37, reportedly has an elbow injury that will keep him out for the entire 2020 season.

Verlander, the reigning American League Cy Young winner, went six innings on Opening Day. He gave up two runs in a win over the Seattle Mariners.

Astros ace and reigning American League Cy Young winner Justin Verlander is out for the remainder of the season with an elbow injury, two people with knowledge of the situation tell the Chronicle – https://t.co/oqbLvn4mLi — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) July 26, 2020

From the report:

The Astros will announce that reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander is out for the season with an elbow injury, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Chronicle on Sunday. The injury deals a near fatal blow to the Astros’ hopes for World Series contention in this 60-game season.

It’s unclear when exactly Verlander suffered the injury. The two-time Cy Young award winner looked strong on Opening Day. His velocity did not appear to be affected by any kind of arm ailment.

Houston will now be without its top pitcher after losing Gerrit Cole to free agency this past offseason. The Astros still have an incredibly strong lineup, but it’s difficult to imagine them making a deep postseason run without Verlander.

UPDATE: Justin Verlander says that the report of his injury being season-ending is wrong. The Cy Young winner took to Twitter on Sunday night to clarify.

The report that I’m currently missing the rest of the season is not accurate. There is a forearm strain… I’m hopeful that with some rest it will heal and I’ll be able to return soon. Thank you for all the well wishes. 🙏🏻 — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) July 26, 2020