Justin Verlander, Kate Upton Announce Major Donation

On Saturday afternoon, Houston Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander posted a video with his wife, Kate Upton, announcing a major donation.

Verlander received his fair share of flak from the Astros cheating scandal. However, his announcement from Saturday afternoon should help get his name back in the good graces.

He and Upton announced a major donation for those battling coronavirus – on the frontlines and personally. Verlander said the couple is donating his weekly checks to various organizations.

“Recently the MLB announced they will be continuing to send paychecks to players while the season is suspended,” Verlander said. “Kate Upton and I have decided to donate those funds to a different organization each week so that we can support their efforts and highlight the great work they’re doing during the COVID-19 crisis.”

“Everyone around the world is affected by this virus, and we hope to contribute to the families and jobs affected, the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines and the many others in need of basic necessities, medical supplies and support at home.”

Here’s the full post:

“As soon as the first paycheck is received we will be highlighting the first organization,” Verlander continued.

It’s an incredibly classy move from the MLB star and his wife.