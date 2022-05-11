HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 19: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros pitches during an intrasquad game as they continue with Summer Workouts at Minute Maid Park on July 19, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Justin Verlander was on the verge of his fourth career no-hitter on Tuesday night.

The Houston Astros ace made it into the eighth inning of tonight's matchup against the Minnesota Twins without allowing a single hit. Third baseman Gio Urshela broke the streak with a line-drive single one out into the eighth.

Had Verlander completed tonight's no-hitter, he would've become just the third pitcher in MLB history to notch four of more career no-hitters.

Nolan Ryan holds the all-time lead with seven. Sandy Koufax has four.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this incredible performance for the 39-year-old pitcher.

Tonight's performance furthers Verlander's excellent start to the 2022 season. Through 40.2 innings pitched for the Astros this year, the two-time Cy Young Award winner has allowed just 20 hits with 31 strikeouts and six walks. He lowered his ERA to 1.55 and now has a 4-1 record on the year.

The Astros lead the Twins 5-0 in the bottom of the ninth.