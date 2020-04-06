Justin Verlander Reacts To Death Of Tigers Legend Al Kaline

The Detroit Tigers and Major League Baseball lost a legend this afternoon with the passing of Hall of Famer Al Kaline. Justin Verlander was one of the first people to pay tribute to Kaline.

Like Kaline, Verlander is an all-time Tigers great. During his time with the franchise from 2005-17, he won a Rookie of the Year, Cy Young and MVP Award and helped Detroit reach a pair of World Series.

He also formed a bond with Kaline, who is known as Mr. Tiger and is the team’s all-time leader in home runs and walks, while also ranking highly in other categories. Kaline may have made an even greater impact off the field during and after his playing career, and he served as a Tigers broadcaster for more than three decades after retiring.

Verlander tweeted a touching message for Kaline this afternoon after news of his death began circulating.

“Such a kind and generous man who meant so much to so many. I hope you knew how much I enjoyed our conversations about baseball, life, or just giving each other a hard time,” Verlander wrote. “I am honored to have been able to call you my friend for all these years. R.I.P. Mr Tiger, Al Kaline.”

Well-said, Justin. Certainly a fitting tribute for an epic man.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Kaline’s family and friends and the Tigers organization.