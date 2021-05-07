Justin Verlander Addresses Retirement Rumors Before Press Conference

Ahead of a big press conference from Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander today, rumors have been circulating that he’s mulling retirement.

Taking to Twitter in response to these rumors, Verlander made it extremely clear that it’s not the case. He said that the press conference is just to address his desire to continue pitching.

“Lol…. Man y’all are crazy. I’m not retiring!” Verlander wrote, adding a pair of laughing emojis. “I was asked to do a zoom call to give updates to the media. [shrug emoji] Sooooo here’s the update. I’m feeling awesome and plan on still pitching for a long time.”

Injuries have limited Justin Verlander to just one game since 2020. He missed all but one game last season due to a groin strain and a forearm strain, as well as the pandemic. Then he announced in September he was undergoing Tommy John surgery.

At the start of the 2021 season, Verlander was placed on the 60-day injured list. But it’s been well over 60 days since then and he doesn’t appear that much closer to getting on the mound.

Prior to the 2020 injuries though, Verlander was enjoying a renaissance with the Houston Astros. He made back-to-back All-Star appearances in 2018 and 2019, winning the Cy Young in 2019 and leading all of baseball in WHIP in both years.

But at 38 years old, the injuries are starting to mount. He’s doing his best to get back to playing, but one has to wonder how many more times he can go through this.

