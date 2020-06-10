Justin Verlander Shares Heartwarming Message For Kate Upton

The 2020 MLB Draft is underway on ESPN and the MLB Network.

The Houston Astros do not have a first-round pick in this year’s draft as a result of their cheating scandal.

Today is still a day of celebration for at least one Astros player, though. It’s an important day for Houston ace Justin Verlander.

Today is his wife’s birthday. Kate Upton is turning 28 years old.

“Happy birthday my love! 🥂 🎉 I hope today made you as happy as when we could actually go places,” Verlander wrote on Instagram.

Upton posted a special message on her Instagram account, too.

“This has been such a special birthday – any day surrounded by loved ones is amazing, and I’m so grateful for my friends and family who celebrated and sent in messages from afar!” she wrote.

Upton and Verlander were married in a special ceremony in Italy back in 2017. The couple’s wedding took place just days after the Houston Astros’ World Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Houston lost to the Washington Nationals in the 2019 World Series. The Astros were punished for their cheating scandal earlier this offseason.

The MLB 2020 season is currently delayed, but the latest reports indicate we could have a season, perhaps by mid-July.

For now, though, happy birthday to Kate!