Kamala Harris Supports Union: MLB World Reacts

The vice president of the United States is in support of minor league baseball players unionizing.

Earlier this month, minor league baseball players voted to unionize, hoping Major League Baseball would recognize the union.

Minor league baseball players are fighting for higher salaries and better benefits, among other things, in their attempt to unionize across the league.

Vice president Kamala Harris is in support of them.

"Great news for our Minor League Baseball athletes who will now be able to join a union with @MLBPA . This historic effort is long overdue and is thanks to players and leaders who fought years to organize," she tweeted.

It's a pretty big step to have the VP of America in support.

"Just hope the @MLBPA fights for the @MiLB players as much as they do @MLB . The minor leaguers deserve a better wage. They form the basis of the MLB future value chain," one fan wrote.

"THIS IS HUGE! Baseball has for too long screwed over the players in these leagues who are not considered sure-fire prospects. One example: Baseball says in spring training the players are NOT employees so don't have to be paid for that month+ of work or the travel to get there," one fan added.

Major League Baseball will reportedly recognize the union, though it's unclear what the next steps are.