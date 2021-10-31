Look: Kate Upton’s Halloween Costume Is Going Viral

Kate Upton and her family are in the running for the best Halloween costume of the year.

The superstar Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and her family had a Pixar-inspired Halloween costume this year.

Upton and her children dressed up as the cast of Monsters, Inc. – the hit 2001 movie produced by Pixar Animation Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Pictures.

This is pretty awesome.

“Happy Halloween everyone! Swipe to see live footage of our rehearsal for ‘Put That Thing Back Where It Came From Or So Help Me!'” Upton wrote on Instagram.

Well done to Kate Upton and family.

It’s a big night for the Upton crew. Her husband’s team, the Houston Astros, are playing in Game 5 of the World Series. Justin Verlander, a soon-to-be free agent, is out for the year with an arm injury, but he’s expected to be back in 2022.

Game 5 of the World Series is set to begin at 8:08 p.m. E.T. on FOX.