Kate Upton Posts Heartfelt Message About Justin Verlander’s Cy Young

Astros pitcher Justin Verlander was on hand at the Baseball Writers Association of America Banquet to accept the 2019 Cy Young award Saturday night. Verlander’s wife, Kate Upton, was there to support him.

The couple has always been supportive of each other since getting married in 2017. Upton shared a heartfelt message for her husband on Monday afternoon.

This is special.

“What a special night to see you accept your Cy Young award! I get to see first-hand how hard you work every day to stay at the top of your game,” Upton posted on Instagram. “Your focus and work ethic inspires me and I’m so grateful to spend my life with someone as passionate and dedicated as you. I was so proud to see you recognized for that hard work and I loved celebrating together! Cheers to an incredible year with many more to come!”

It’s great to see how supportive Upton is of Verlander and his accomplishments. The Houston pitcher had a fantastic 2019 season.

Verlander’s 2019 Cy Young award was his first since 2011 when he was playing with the Detroit Tigers.

The Astros ace was an integral piece of a Houston team that reached the World Series this past season, falling short to the Washington Nationals.

Of course, the main story surrounding the 2019 Astros is their horrendous cheating scandal. But Verlander’s Cy Young is still an impressive accomplishment.

